Shops warned of heavy penalties for COVID-19 safety violations

VIJAYAWADA

25 July 2021 01:25 IST

Fine could go up to ₹25,000, says Collector

Krishna Collector J. Nivas has said that the responsibility of ensuring that people followed COVID-19 safety norms in shops and establishments rests on the respective managements and action would be taken against those who fail to comply with the norms aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus.

Mr. Nivas along with Commissioner of Police B. Sreenivasulu conducted an awareness meeting for representatives of shops and establishments, including commercial complexes, hotels and residential welfare associations.

Mr. Nivas said that owners and staff working in the establishments visited by more people were at a higher risk of contracting the virus and for their safety, the management should ensure that all the COVID safety measures were in place.

He said establishments found violating the norms would be warned in the first instance and made to pay a fine between ₹10,000 and ₹25,000 for further violations. It was important to follow the norms to avoid the third wave.

He said all the persons in an establishment should mandatorily wear a mask and customers without one shouldn’t be entertained.

Mr. Sreenivasulu said it was high time people showed self-discipline and took all precautions to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19.

He said many people had let their guard down as the number of cases was coming down. A senior police officer had died in the hospital even after spending ₹30 lakh and another officer stayed for 40 days in a hospital for COVID-19 treatment, the Commissioner said, indicating the seriousness of the situation.

He said out of 3,500 police personnel in the city about 1,000 were affected by COVID-19. “Vaccine is the only weapon we have to fight against COVID-19 and everyone should get vaccinated,” he advised.

He said special squads would be formed to enforce COVID safety rules at all public places in the city.