Shops warned against employing child labour

VIZIANAGARAM

13 June 2021 07:08 IST

Parvatipuram Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Subhash on Saturday warned that stern action would be taken against the traders and others who employed children to work in their shops and premises.

Speaking at a programme organised by Integrated Rural People Welfare Association on World Day Against Child Labour, he urged people to inform police and labour departments if they found child labour in hotels, shops and other places.

IRPWA director P.K. Prakasha Rao said they were striving to provide education for child workers free of cost, by convincing parents.

