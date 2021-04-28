Shops to remain open till 2 p.m. in Srikakulam town

Many shops downed their shutters in Srikakulam on Tuesday.

SRIKAKULAM

28 April 2021 02:03 IST

The district reports 1,322 COVID cases in a day

In an attempt to check the rapid spread of coronavirus infection in Srikakulam, the authorities have made the restrictions more stringent in the district headquarters. As part of the move, shops, theatres, hotels and restaurants that were allowed to function till 6 p.m. now have to down their shutters by 2 p.m.

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas sought cooperation of the traders as well as the people in this regard. No public movement will be allowed after 2 p.m. and this will be in force till May 10, he said.

“Srikakulam town alone contributes more than 30% of the single-day tally of the entire district. We have restricted the business hours to prevent rush in the markets,” said Mr. Nivas.

12,881 active cases

As many as 1,322 new positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours ending on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 12,881. The district has registered 63,701 infections since March, 2020. At present, 1,001 patients are undergoing treatment in COVID Care Centers and 1,381 are being treated in hospitals. As many as 10,499 patients have been put in home isolation.

The district administration has urged the people to contact the nearby hospitals for healthcare services in case they develop symptoms of coronavirus.