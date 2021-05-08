Shops to down shutters today in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR

08 May 2021 23:25 IST

1,741 new COVID-19 cases in district, 1,421 in Kurnool

New COVID-19 infections in Anantapur remained very high on Saturday with the positivity rate at 37.97% for the 4,585 samples tested. The number of positive cases was 1,741 in Anantapur and 1,421 in Kurnool and active cases 14,036 and 13,185 respectively.

While Anantapur registered 10 fatalities, Kurnool district reported seven taking the cumulative figures to 721 and 589 respectively.

While the 270 ICU beds available in Anantapur district have been occupied, out of 1,941 oxygen-supported beds, 1,382 were occupied by Saturday evening. The district vaccinated 3,83,119 persons and of them, 1,27,040 took the second dose.

Shoppers’ rush

Meanwhile, the Anantapur Chamber of Commerce has announced that all its members will close their shops on Sunday and reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday. Following the announcement, people rushed to shops in the city to make general purchases and also in view of Laylat al-Qadr, also known as Shab-e-Qadr or Night of Decree.

People gathered in large numbers before noon at the Rythu Bazaar and the main market in the Old Town area to buy essentials as there is going to be a 36-hour gap.