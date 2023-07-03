Shops in A.P.’s Vizianagaram urged to use only environment-friendly bags

July 03, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Vizianagaram municipal commissioner R. Sriramulu Naidu on Monday asked all textile showrooms and other shops and establishments to use only jute bags and environment-friendly bags instead of plastic ones.

He was speaking on the occasion of jute-bag distribution to the public by SITAM College’s NCC cadets at clock tower junction here. He said the special drive would continue to ensure complete ban on single-use plastic bags and other material. A.P. State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairman Kesali Apparao, who was the chief guest, said the students could play vital role in controlling the plastic menace.

SITAM College director Sasibhusana Rao thanked NCC commanding officer Colonel A.K. Nautiyal and Subedar Major Ramdatt Chaudhary for engaging NCC cadets in Puneeth Sagar Abhiyan, taken up to clean waterbodies, plan saplings and control use of plastic, between July 3 and 5 across Vizianagaram.

Prakash Silk Palace chairman Uppu Prakash urged the government to ban the production of single-use plastic so that the traders and consumers would be forced to use only environment-friendly bags.