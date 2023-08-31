ADVERTISEMENT

Shops gutted at Srisailam, loss put at ₹2 crore

August 31, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

Fifteen shops were gutted in a major fire that occurred atop Srisailam hillock in Nandyal district in the early hours of Thursday.

The Lalithambika complex, located close to Srisailam Devasthanam, housed the shops that were totally damaged in the fire. By the time fire tenders managed to bring the flames under control, it had burnt most of the stock in the shops.

Srisailam Devasthanam executive officer T. Lavanna inspected the complex and directed the officials to restore normalcy in and around the temple at the earliest. Preliminary investigation attributed the fire to an electrical short circuit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The value of the destroyed stock has been pegged at close to ₹2 crore. Srisailam police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US