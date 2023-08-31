Shops gutted at Srisailam, loss put at ₹2 crore

August 31, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - NANDYAL

Fifteen shops were gutted in a major fire that occurred atop Srisailam hillock in Nandyal district in the early hours of Thursday.

The Lalithambika complex, located close to Srisailam Devasthanam, housed the shops that were totally damaged in the fire. By the time fire tenders managed to bring the flames under control, it had burnt most of the stock in the shops.

Srisailam Devasthanam executive officer T. Lavanna inspected the complex and directed the officials to restore normalcy in and around the temple at the earliest. Preliminary investigation attributed the fire to an electrical short circuit.

The value of the destroyed stock has been pegged at close to ₹2 crore. Srisailam police have registered a case.

