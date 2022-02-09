Shops at bus stations to continue selling hand sanitisers, face masks

Decision taken in view of pandemic

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) management has extended permission to all stall licensees in the Corporation’s bus stations to sell hand sanitisers and face masks and install automatic face mask vending machines till December 31 this year.

A G.O. released to this effect said that in view of the prevailing third wave of the pandemic, it was decided to allow licensees of stalls in bus stations, irrespective of the nature of their business, to sell branded hand sanitisers, face masks and install automatic face mask vending machines without any additional license fee for a further period up to December 31, 2022.

The hand sanitisers, the G.O. said, should contain not less than 65% alcohol content and face masks could be sold either physically or by installing automatic face mask vending machine at MRP rates in the allotted space. The allotment order for the material would be issued by the unit officer concerned and it would be communicated to the Regional Manager’s office.

Signboards should be displayed in the bus stations informing passengers about the availability of the material, said the G.O.