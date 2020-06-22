Shops at APSRTC complexes wear a deserted look

Getting a shop either for rent or for lease on the APSRTC complex premises was a tough task for traders before the lockdown period in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Traders, who were having brisk business activity and assured income, used to pay huge rent and security deposit to the corporation. Now, the situation is quite different. They had no income during the lockdown period and even after resuming the business, the situation has not improved due to operation of few bus services from the complex and lack of patronage.

The RTC used to generate at least ₹45 lakh ‘commercial’ income from its properties in 11 depots of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. Rents of shops range from ₹2,500 to ₹30,000 based on SFT and their location. Bidders of the parking area used to pay up to ₹2 lakh to the RTC authorities.

Display of advertisements in the complexes is another major income source for the corporation. Almost all the shop owners stopped payment of rents for the month of April and May. They are not in a position to pay the rent of June which is to be paid in the first week of July, 2020.

“We formally requested the RTC authorities to reduce rental burden since a few passengers are coming to the complex. There is no demand for eateries as travellers feared to buy them due to the coronavirus,” said a shop owner of Vizianagaram RTC complex.

Waiver sought

CPI senior leader Bugata Ashok sought complete waiver of rents for the months of April and May since there was no activity in the RTC complex.

“Many traders are in deep financial crisis with the unexpected losses. Now the government should come to their rescue by announcing waiver immediately,” he added.

Deputy Chief Traffic Manager for Vizianagaram and Srikakuam districts G. Varalakshmi told The Hindu that only head office would be able to take a decision on the request of traders and lease holders. She hoped that the commercial activity in complexes would pick up with the steady demand for APSRTC services.

“We are currently operating nearly 280 services from the two districts. Occupancy rate (OR) is around 50 % against 75-80% on normal days. With restriction on passengers’ number in the buses, OR has come down significantly,” she added.