Shop owners up in arms against move to demolish unauthorised shops at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh

They seek one week time to shift to new location, but agree to commence the process from December 18

December 18, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau
Traders staging a dharna seeking more time to vacate the shops at Srisailam on Sunday.

Traders staging a dharna seeking more time to vacate the shops at Srisailam on Sunday.

Tense situation prevailed at Srisailam on Sunday as officials of the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikharjuna Swamy Devasthanam began removal of unauthorised shops and demolition of the Lalithamba Shopping Complex.

The shop owners came onto the street and tried to stop the officials from going about their task. They showed placards seeking more time to shift the shops to the new place allocated to them. The temple authorities, however, wanted them to shift in one week.

The shop owners, after speaking to temple Executive Officer S. Lavanna, agreed to shift their shops from Monday to enable the demolition work to begin, the police said.

A tea stall, a hairdressing shop, and two photo studios near the Nandi Circle were removed on Sunday.

The shop owners obstructed the activity though they had been allocated 125 shops through a lucky dip on December 3. They wanted the officials to provide alternative accommodation to those who did not have houses and other facilities at the new complex.

Andhra Pradesh

