Shooting championship awards presented

Additional Director General of Police Ravi Shankar on Sunday gave away prizes to the winners of Andhra Pradesh State Shooting Championships in air, small bore and shotgun events held recently in Hyderabad. The awards ceremony was conducted in the city. Maddineni Umamahesh won six medals, the highest, in various events in the tournament.

Competitions were held in youth women individual, junior women individual, women individual, youth men individual, junior men individual, men individual in 10M Rifle, 10M Rifle Open Sight, 10M Pistol, 25M 10M Pistol Centre Fire Pistol, 10M Pistol Centre Fire Pistol, 25M Pistol, 25M Standard Pistol, 50M Pistol, 50M Rifle Prone, 50M Rifle Three Position, Small Bore Free Rifle Three Position, 50M Rifle Three Position and 50M Rifle Open Sight Prone events.

