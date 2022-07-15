Shooting begins for ‘IQ’ movie in Anantapur

Shooting for the Telugu movie ‘IQ’ began at the PVKK Institute of Technology (PVKKIT) in Anantapur on Thursday with actor Suman playing a Police Commissioner’s role in it and former TDP Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy playing the role of a District Collector.

Addressing the media, the cast said that 90% of the movie would be shot in and around Anantapur. Tanikella Bharani and Nazar will also play guest roles in the movie, he added. It is being produced by Sri Malladi Venkateswara Films.

Director G.L. Narasimha introduced the hero Sai Charan, and two heroines Pallavi and Tracy.

The movie’s story revolves around students, the director said. In today’s scene shot on the college campus, the heroine Pallavi (Bhumika) is seen receiving an award in the presence of the District Collector, Home Minister, and Police Commissioner.

Movie actor Suman said if the State government permits the shooting of movies in other places also, it will give a boost to the industry.

Suman said this film would be an inspiring one for the students and hence shooting on the college campus was apt.