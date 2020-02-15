Shock tube technology can save farmers’ soil health

Professor K.P.J. Reddy of the Department of Aerospace Engineering at Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, who has patented a shock tube technology called Reddy Tube, said that the innovation can help in declogging of drip pipes thus improving soil health.

Prof. Reddy was making a presentation on ‘Acid-free declogging of drip pipes using shockwaves’ at the Andhra Pradesh State Sericulture Research and Development Institute (APSSRDI) at Kirikera near Hindupur in Anantapur district.

The professor explained the novelty of the technology and its importance in the present-day scenario in declogging of drip pipes using the shock tube, which prevents the use of acid to clean clogged drip pipes. Anantapur district is among the top few districts in the country to adopt drip irrigation on a massive scale.

During his presentation, Prof. Reddy expressed concern at the prevailing practice of cleaning drip pipes with acid, as it spills on to soil. The adoption of shock wave technology will help save the soil from the toxic effects of acid and will help in preserving microbes.

The meeting was attended by scientists of APSSRDI, senior officials of the Department of Sericulture, progressive sericulture farmers and trainees of Agri Clinic and Agri Business Centre of the APSSRDI. Institute Director P. Jagannatha Raju said that the demonstration of the technology to farmers was essential to drive home the advantages of the technology to save soil health for future generations.