SHO, constable suspended

GUNTUR

24 May 2021 23:02 IST

The Station House Officer, Nagarampalem police station, Guntur, Y. Mallikarjuna Rao and constable Mani, who were charged on Sunday along with nine others in a case related to the alleged suicide of a 59-year old woman, were on Monday suspended and sent to Vacancy Reserve (VR).

The two were booked under Section 174 Cr.P.C. DIG Trivikram Varma sent them to VR and posted Ratna Swamy as the in-charge SHO.

The DIG ordered an inquiry by Additional SP, Crimes, Manohara Rao.

Advertising

Advertising

S. Umadevi, an attender in the Soil Testing Laboratory of the Agricultural Department, reportedly committed suicide on May 22 morning after allegedly being harassed by her in-laws over a property dispute. Her younger son alleged that she was harassed by the Nagarampalem police even as the family was pleading that they would settle the issue after the ceremony of the eldest son, who died on May 8.

In a written complaint, the family members alleged that the SHO and the constable had repeatedly threatened them and even took away their laptop and the car.