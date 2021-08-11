Andhra Pradesh

Shivendra Mohan assumes charge as Vijayawada DRM

Shivendra Mohan, an officer of Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), took charge as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Vijayawada, on Tuesday.

Mr. Mohan holds a degree in mechanical engineering from The Engineering Council, London, and Metallurgical Engineering from Institution of Engineers (India).

He joined Indian Railways in 1991, and worked in various capacities in different divisions, production units and workshops. Prior to joining as DRM, Mr. Mohan served as Executive Director (Environment and House Keeping Management) in the Railway Board, the railway officials said.


