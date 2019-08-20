Ship fire toll rises to three

The death toll in the fire accident aboard offshore supply vessel Coastal Jaguar, has risen to three, with two others succumbing to their injuries, here on Monday.

The two who died undergoing treatment have been identified as Tasarapu Bharadwaj (23) of Visakhapatnam and Ansar Ulhak (39) of Kolkata.

While Bharadwaj suffered 90% burns, Ansar had 65% burns and both were on ventilator in the ICU (intensive care unit) at Mycure Hospital, since Sunday.

On Sunday Juvin Joshi (24) of Ernakulam, Kerala, who suffered 45% burns was shifted to Mumbai for further treatment.

It may be recalled that a major fire broke out on board the ship on August 12, off Visakhapatnam coast, and 27 of the 29 crew members were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard and officials of the Visakhapatnam Port Trust.

While the body of Ashish Kumar, a native of Rajasthan, was found by the Coast Guard on the day of the accident, another crew member by name Vicky Chowhan is still missing, and search is on.

Of the 27 rescued, 15 were admitted to My Cure Hospital and and five were discharged on the same day after basic treatment. The remaining 10 who suffered burns ranging from 30 to 90% were admitted and two succumbed to their injuries on Monday.

‘Probe team formed’

Director General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar said that a team has been formed to inquire into the fire accident aboard the vessel and a casualty investigation report, will be produced shortly.

Meanwhile, District Collector Mr. V. Vinay Chand has also constituted a three-member committee to inquire into the incident.