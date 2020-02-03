Andhra Pradesh

Shifting of vigilance offices to Kurnoolchallenged in HC

A local landowner of Amaravati, Kondepati Giridhar, filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking quashing of a GO to relocate the offices of Vigilance Commissioner and Chairman of Commissionerate of Inquiries from to Velagapudi to Kurnool.

Advocate, Karumanchi Anil, a native of Krishnayapalem, moved the PIL in the High Court and pleading with the HC to declare the GO “mala fide, frivolous and to achieve ulterior motives.”

The GO Ms No 13 issued on January 31 by the General Administration Department gave orders for relocation of the said offices, and directed the Kurnool Collector to make the necessary arrangements.

In the interim prayer, the petitioner submitted to the court to stay the implementation of the GO, pending disposal of the petition.

Earlier, the HC heard a petition filed by a group of farmers in Amaravati against the relocation of the Capital. After hearing both sides, the HC posted the matter for February 26.

