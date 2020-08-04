Shifting of COVID-19 patients in garbage vehicle triggers outrage

VIZIAINAGARAM

04 August 2020 00:30 IST

Officials least bothered about human rights, say leaders

Activists of the Jana Sena Party staged a protest at the Collector’s office here on Monday demanding a probe into the shifting of three COVID-19 patients to hospital in a garbage vehicle on Sunday.

JSP leader Tyada Rama Krishna Rao said that Nellimarla Municipal Commissioner J.R. Appala Naidu should be suspended for allowing the staff to use a garbage vehicle to shift COVID-19 patients to the Maharajah Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) from Jarajapupeta village. “The district administration is least bothered about human rights which is evident from the Jarajapupeta incident. Such incidents will not repeat if action is initiated on the persons concerned,” he said.

TDP leaders have also taken up the issue as party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu responded to the incident seriously. Former MLC Dwarapureddy Jagadish, former MLA Meesala Geeta and others condemned the incident.

Lok Satta Party State executive president Bhisetti Babji said such incidents would further reduce the confidence levels of patients.

Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal reportedly directed the officials concerned to submit a report on the incident.