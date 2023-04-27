ADVERTISEMENT

Shifting of APSERB office to Kurnool welcomed

April 27, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samiti welcomed the YSRCP government’s decision to shift the office of the Andhra Pradesh State Electricity Regulatory Board (APSERB) from Hyderabad to Kurnool.

The Samithi president Bojja Dasaratharamireddy welcomed the move and demanded that the office of the Krishna River Management Board also be set up in Kurnool and said that it is crucial for the settlement of the Krishna water disputes between the two Telugu States. 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that this step was taken as part of the announcement made in the Legislative Assembly to uphold the Sri Bagh Agreement. Similarly, in view of the positive relations of the Chief Minister with the Union Government, he should resort to political diplomacy and establish the headquarters of the A.P. High Court in Kurnool, he added.

