Shifting court to Kurnool: A.P. govt., HC have to form opinion, says Union Minister

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in New Delhi on Saturday.

Vijayawada

04 February 2021 13:41 IST

These was a proposal to shift the High Court out of Amaravati but not for setting up Benches in other cities, Ravi Shankar Prasad said in the Rajya Sabha

Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that the Andhra Pradesh government and the High Court had to form their opinion on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposal to shift the principal seat of High Court to Kurnool. However, the matter was sub-judice in the High Court at present.

In a written reply to MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao's question whether there was a proposal to shift the principal seat to Rayalaseema, if it was accepted by the Central government and whether the Ministry of Law and Justice would recognise Kurnool as the legal capital of A.P. if the High Court was established there, Mr. Prasad replied that there was indeed a proposal to shift the High Court out of Amaravati but not for setting up Benches in other cities.

He said the shifting of principal seat of High Court was to be decided by the State government in consultation with that court and no time-frame was laid in such matters. The A.P. High Court with its principal seat in Amaravati had been established under the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, and it started functioning on January 1, 2019.

