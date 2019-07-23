‘Shifting building waste to recycling plant must’

Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh made it mandatory for the property owners to dump debris at the Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste recycling plant in Ajith Singh Nagar before going for a new plan.

After spotting indiscriminate dumping of debris during inspection in the city, Mr. Venkatesh said that every property owner getting his or her building renovated should transport and dump the C&D waste generated without fail and get a receipt.

He said owners should submit the receipt issued by the C&D recycling plant along with application for approval of plan or new plan with the Town Planning wing.

He later ordered the officials to implement the rule without fail.

Also, an application for issuance of Occupancy Certificate has been declined as the property has no onsite composting unit which is mandatory near Kankadurga Nagar.He asked officials to issue the certificate only after required units are set up.