Andhra Pradesh

‘Shifting building waste to recycling plant must’

more-in

‘Owners should submit receipt issued by plant officials for plan approval’

Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh made it mandatory for the property owners to dump debris at the Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste recycling plant in Ajith Singh Nagar before going for a new plan.

After spotting indiscriminate dumping of debris during inspection in the city, Mr. Venkatesh said that every property owner getting his or her building renovated should transport and dump the C&D waste generated without fail and get a receipt.

He said owners should submit the receipt issued by the C&D recycling plant along with application for approval of plan or new plan with the Town Planning wing.

He later ordered the officials to implement the rule without fail.

Also, an application for issuance of Occupancy Certificate has been declined as the property has no onsite composting unit which is mandatory near Kankadurga Nagar.He asked officials to issue the certificate only after required units are set up.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2019 8:45:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/shifting-building-waste-to-recycling-plant-must/article28687794.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY