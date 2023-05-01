Shifting Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission headquarters from Hyderabad to Kurnool may be a tricky affair 

May 01, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The proposed shifting of the headquarters of Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) to Kurnool, for which G.O. No.s 8 and 9 were issued on April 25 and 28, has aroused concerns as they are considered to be in violation of Andhra Pradesh High Court’s order to maintain status quo on moving the government offices out of Amaravati.

Rather, the notification of Kurnool as the headquarters of the APERC is perplexing as the G.O.s did not mention the fact that it (APERC) is currently headquartered in Hyderabad.

A majority of the government offices moved to Vijayawada and Guntur after Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated almost nine years ago, but the APERC remained in Hyderabad as its chairmen chose to operate from the ‘common capital’ of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, citing the availability of quality infrastructure there.

According to sources, the Andhra Pradesh government issued a G.O. in 2014 for shifting the APERC headquarters to Amaravati and allotted space for it in the R&B Buildings on M.G. Road in Vijayawada. The APERC was given the option to move to the APIIC Towers in Mangalagiri as an alternative, but both facilities were not to its liking.

The APERC did not budge from Hyderabad and pressure could not be mounted on its chairmen to follow other head offices of the A.P. government in shifting to the capital region (Amaravati).

Meanwhile, some consumer associations objected to the location of APERC in Hyderabad and their protest started becoming vociferous. The government then got a building constructed for it in Visakhapatnam at an approximate cost of ₹5 crore in tune with its idea to develop the port city as the ‘executive capital’.

Then came the recent G.O.s for immediate shifting APERC to Kurnool which is being projected as the State’s ‘judicial capital’.

A government official told The Hindu that the shifting of the APERC to Kurnool is in ‘a Catch-22’ situation because it is situated in Hyderabad instead of Amaravati, about which G.O.s are silent, and its chairman will prefer Visakhapatnam due to its superior connectivity and justifiably because a sizable investment was already made there if the government is bent on shifting it.