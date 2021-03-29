Shift to Vizag only after convincing court: Botcha

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

29 March 2021 00:07 IST

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Sunday said that the government was striving to implement the three-capital model only after convincing the court.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Satyanarayana said, “The administrative capital will be shifted to Visakhapatnam only after convincing the court.”

On conducting elections to the Urban Local Bodies that did not go to the polls due to the merger issues, he said the exercise would be taken up only after clearing the legal hurdlers over the proposed merger of the surrounding panchayats into the ULBs.

Mr. Satyanarayana, accompanied by Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu and BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, inaugurated a slaughter house in the Ava area and the ₹6.54-crore drain water pumping house.

Workshop on ‘Clean Andhra’

“The government will conduct a two-day workshop on the ‘Clean Andhra’ initiative for the newly elected Mayors, Deputy Mayors and Chairpersons in Vijayawada from March 31,” he said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would address them, he added.