Shift to relief camps, Collector appeals to fisherfolk

Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz on Friday visited the Ferry Point in Ibrahimpatnam and asked the fishing community living there to shift to relief camps as the flood water levels might rise overnight.

The Collector said that by Friday night, the water discharge might increase by one lakh cusescs, further flooding the area. Only a few families have reportedly shifted to the camps. He asked the remaining families to shift to the camps, too, as food and essential medical facilities could be provided to all the people.

Mr. Imtiaz said that there were 27 relief centres in the State and that close to 12,000 people had taken shelter and availed themselves of food and requisite medical services.

After visiting the fishing community, the Collector then went to inspect the relief centre that has been set up in the truck terminal at Ibrahimpatnam.

Mr. Imtiaz interacted with 400 people from both Guntur and Krishna district who had taken shelter in the centre and inquired about their condition. He asked medical officers to keep anti-venom injections ready in case somebody suffers a snakebite.