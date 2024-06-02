Shift to new market-oriented PG curriculum is to align with global standards, says APSCHE chief

The shift from conventional to market-oriented framework for postgraduate courses is to make them align with global standards, said Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said, “It is a pivotal step towards not only enhancing the employability of our graduates but also making our educational institutions more vibrant, inclusive, and aligned with global standards.”

Guiding document

Referring to the two volumes of reports compiled by the council based on the outcome of a series of roundtable conferences, he said they would serve as a guiding document for all university boards because by leveraging the recommendations and strategies outlined in the reports, the Universities can effectively align their PG curricula with the latest market trends and industry requirements.

He said a marathon exercise preceded the evaluation of the current PG programmes offered by universities across the State. The experts roped in for the purpose started from scratch by identifying key skills and knowledge gaps. Engaging the stakeholders in the curriculum design was important to make it comprehensive and inclusive, he explained.

The participants were organised into subject-wise groups to discuss specific aspects of the curriculum and pedagogy redesign, and each group was asked to focus on generating actionable recommendations, he said.

Recognition must

Speaking about the new “flexible” system, wherein a student would have the option to pursue two full-time academic programmes simultaneously, he said that the programmes offered in online mode could be pursued only at institutions recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Statutory Council, or Government of India for running such a programme.

“The idea is to bring in innovative teaching methods by exploring and advocating novel pedagogical approaches that can improve learning outcomes and meet the needs of a diverse student population,” said Prof. Hemachandra Reddy.

