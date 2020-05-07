Shift LG Polymers to SEZ, demands Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to initiate a thorough inquiry into the gas leak incident at the LG Polymers factory in Visakhapatnam and stressed the need to close down the unit immediately.

In a letter to Mr. Goyal on Thursday, Mr. Naidu said, “It is necessary to shift the unit to the Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Further, it is important to focus on the long-term ill-effects on the health of the people.”

Urging the Central government to depute medical experts to treat the victims as the city might not have persons with the expertise to treat those affected by Styrene gas, Mr. Naidu said, “The situation should be tackled keeping in mind the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city.”

“Equipment that estimates the extent of area affected should also be immediately provided so that people residing in that radius can be evacuated with necessary medical aid. With head of cattle too falling victim, it is necessary to deploy veterinary experts too,” he said.

Mr. Naidu marked a copy of the letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Member Secretary, NDMA, State Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.