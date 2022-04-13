Shift executive capital to Rayalaseema, demands RRS founder

Action plan soon to achieve separate State for the region, says Subba Reddy

Action plan soon to achieve separate State for the region, says Subba Reddy

Rayalaseema Rashtra Samithi (RRS) founder-president K. Venkata Subba Reddy has demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy shift the executive capital to the Rayalasema region instead of Visakhapatnam.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Subba Reddy said he would write a letter to the Chief Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

“The State government will be asked to announce one city from the Rayalaseema region as the executive capital for the development of the region,” he said.

The RRS would announce an action plan for achieving separate State for Rayalaseema comprising the areas that were once part of the region in 1951, he said.

Kadapa, Kurnool, Chittoor, Anantapur, Nellore, Prakasam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Ballary, Rayachur, Chitradurga and Kolar were part of Rayalaseema in the 1950s, he claimed. A new State comprising these districts should be carved out, else Rayalaseema should be made a Union Territory, he demanded.

Plenary on June 5

The plenary of the RRS would be conducted at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in Kurnool on June 5, he said. A new body of the RRS would be elected. Representatives from various places of the Rayalaseema region would attend the meeting. National leaders such as Sharad Pawar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would be invited, he said.