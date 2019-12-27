Andhra Pradesh

Shift capital to Rayalaseema, demand students

JAC wants Sribagh pact to be honoured, threatens to intensify stir

The Rayalaseema Students’ Union Joint Action Committee warned the government not to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam and demanded that the capital must be shifted to Rayalaseema.

A protest was held in the city on Friday. The leaders of the JAC threatened to intensify the stir if the government shifted the capital to Visakhapatnam under the “guise” of the high power committee.

They demanded that the government must adhere to the Sribagh pact, and advised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy not to take the same path as former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The protesters said that a large number of farmers were suffering in the region due to lack of irrigation water. They demanded that the government must immediately release funds to complete the pending projects.

The JAC also asked the government to begin construction of Gundrevula, Siddeswaram weir, Vedavathi lift irrigation project and the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme.

