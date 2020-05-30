Andhra Pradesh

SHG opposes setting up of RBK in its building

‘Other govt. buildings are available; they are trying to snatch it from us’

Members of the Self Help Groups at K. Gundumala village in Madakasira mandal of Anantapur district sat on a dharna on Saturday in front of the ‘Mahila Saadhikarita’ office at Chandranna Bhavan, where the State government proposes to set up the Rythu Bharosa Kendra.

The women said they had been running the Mahila Samakhya (federation of SGHs) from the Chandranna Bhavan for the past 15 years, but the government was trying to snatch it from them, while there were two to three other government buildings available in the village.

With leaders from both the YSRCP and TDP sticking to their guns with regard to the issue, the SHG women did not relent creating a tense atmosphere.

Police personnel were deployed at the venue, while the Agriculture and Revenue department officials tried to convince the women as it was centrally located in the village.

The agriculture department officials said with no other government building available suitable for the setting up of the RBK, the district administration had proposed to utilize the room. These women had initially agreed to part with the room, but due to pressure from some local politicians, they were opposing it now, on the day of formal inauguration, they said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 11:59:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/shg-opposes-setting-up-of-rbk-in-its-building/article31713005.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY