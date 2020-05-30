SHG opposes setting up of RBK in its building

Members of the Self Help Groups at K. Gundumala village in Madakasira mandal of Anantapur district sat on a dharna on Saturday in front of the ‘Mahila Saadhikarita’ office at Chandranna Bhavan, where the State government proposes to set up the Rythu Bharosa Kendra.

The women said they had been running the Mahila Samakhya (federation of SGHs) from the Chandranna Bhavan for the past 15 years, but the government was trying to snatch it from them, while there were two to three other government buildings available in the village.

With leaders from both the YSRCP and TDP sticking to their guns with regard to the issue, the SHG women did not relent creating a tense atmosphere.

Police personnel were deployed at the venue, while the Agriculture and Revenue department officials tried to convince the women as it was centrally located in the village.

The agriculture department officials said with no other government building available suitable for the setting up of the RBK, the district administration had proposed to utilize the room. These women had initially agreed to part with the room, but due to pressure from some local politicians, they were opposing it now, on the day of formal inauguration, they said.