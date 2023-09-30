Shed sedentary lifestyle to keep heart diseases at bay: Prakasam Collector

September 30, 2023 03:23 am | Updated 03:23 am IST - ONGOLE

A three-km walk was organised in Ongole on Friday to spread awareness about heart diseases and measures to remain hale and hearty.

Leading the walk, organised by KIMS hospital, from the Prakasam Bhavan up to Kurnool road overbridge, Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar said people should shed sedentary lifestyle for a healthy heart as cardiovascular diseases remained world’s number one killer. Regular physical activity, a balanced diet and eschewing tobacco use were imperative to prevent such diseases.

District Medical and Health Officer S. Rajyalakshmi highlighted this year’s theme ‘Use Heart, Know Heart’. The heart emoji can break the communication barrier to reach out to people cutting across languages. It also emphasises the need to take care of the vital organ, she explained.

Hospital medical superintendent T. Srihari Reddy underscored the need for maintaining a healthy blood pressure and blood sugar level. High cholesterol could cause blocks in arteries, he explained.