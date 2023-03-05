ADVERTISEMENT

Shed sedentary lifestyle to keep diseases at bay: Prakasam health officer

March 05, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

Prakasam DMHO S. Rajyalakshmi leading ‘Healthy Women, Healthy India’ rally in Ongole on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Prakasam district medical and health officer (DMHO) S. Rajyalakshmi underscored the importance for people to step up their physical activities to ward off non-communicable diseases(NCDs), including diabetes and hypertension.

Flagging off a cyclathon with the theme ‘Healthy Women Healthy India’ here on Sunday ahead of the International Women’s Day, she said it was better for people to switch over to eco-friendly mode of transport and contribute their mite in reducing the use of fossil fuels and avert respiratory diseases.

She said physical activities not only lowered the risk of contracting NCDs but also positively influenced mental health. A large number of youth took part in the cyclathon.

