‘She made me believe she was my sister-in-law’

Mother of kidnapped baby narrates how she was tricked

“Mary claimed to be my sister-in-law and I gave her all respect. But suddenly she disappeared with my baby when I went out of the maternity ward,” said Songa Sindhuja, narrating how the accused had befriended her and later kidnapped the baby.

Madapati Mary, wife of Krishna Murthy, is a native of Tummidi village in Bantumilli mandal of Krishna district. She went to Machilipatnam Government Hospital for a medical check-up on September 25. She introduced herself to Sindhuja as her sister-in-law and helped her in the ward. Sindhuja, wife of S. Yesobu, delivered a female baby a couple of days before.

Chilakalapudi police arrested the accused and handed over the infant to her parents on Sunday.

“Mary moved very closely with me for two days. She said the baby resembled her brother Yesobu. We shared food and Mary took care of the baby and made me believe that she was our relative,” Sindhuja told The Hindu.

“When the hospital staff asked me to get my Arogyasri card details updated, I went out leaving the baby in her (Mary) care. On returning, I found the infant and Mary missing,” she said.

Chilakalapudi CI R. Anka Babu said after kidnapping the baby, Mary reached the Machilipatnam bus station in an auto-rickshaw and boarded a bus to Bantumilli. From there, she went to Tummidi village in another auto-rickshaw.

“We are verifying the background of Mary and whether any other person had assisted her in the crime,” the CI said.

Public cautioned

“Sindhuja’s case is an example of how some women and criminals are resorting to infant kidnaps at hospitals. As part of the investigation, we have studied about 15 such cases reported in the last few years. We request the public to be cautious on the movement of strangers and alert the police,” said Special Branch DSP Dharmendra.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said the accused was produced in a court on Monday and she was granted bail.

“The case is being investigated from all angles. Police will conduct a meeting with the government hospital authorities on ways to step up security to ensure such incidents do not recur,” the SP said.