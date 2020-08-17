She crosses a stream of hurdles to deliver a baby

17 August 2020 23:47 IST

Tribal woman taken to PHC in flood waters

A 22-year-old Konda Reddy tribal woman, who was carried on a cot by her villagers to cross a stream on Sunday evening, gave birth to a baby boy in the Rampa agency at midnight at Boduluru Primary Health Centre.

The woman, Sadala Bhanu Kumar, was brought upto the stream by an autorickshaw. She was accompanied by her mother, husband and six villagers. A cot was also brought along with them from the village, Addarivalasam of Pullangi panchayat in Maredumilli mandal.

The distance between the stream and the PHC is nearly eight km and she was taken by another autorickshaw from the stream.

“My daughter complained of pains in the afternoon of Sunday afternoon. On being alerted about her health condition, the villagers arranged everything to cross the stream, Gundrathi, in the flood water,” said Sadala Seetamma, mother of Ms. Bhanu Kumari.

As advised by the doctors at the Bodduluru PHC on Monday, Ms. Bhanu Kumari and her baby were taken to the Rampachodavaram Area Hospital in an ambulance for the neonatal care.

“Both mother and baby are doing well and we want to return to our village only after the flood water recedes," Ms. Seetamma told The Hindu.