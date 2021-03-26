Sharpe surge in COVID infections in State

758 new cases, 4 deaths reported; toll crosses 7,200

Continuing to witness a sharp surge in COVID infections and deaths, the State reported four more deaths and 758 new infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning.

The daily positivity rate of the 35,196 samples tested in the past day was 2.15%, the highest in over four months. The overall positivity rate of 1.487 crore samples tested further came down to 6.02%.

The toll reached 7,201 and the cumulative tally increased to 8,95,879. The number of active cases crossed the 3,000-mark and reached 3,469 as 231 patients recovered in the past day. There were only 1,000 active cases in the State two and a half weeks ago. The overall recoveries and recovery rate stand at 8,85,209 and 98.81% respectively.

So far this month, 5,963 infections were reported and more than half of them — 3,139 — were reported in the past week. Nearly 70% (2,150) of these cases were reported in five districts where the incidence of infections was high.

Two deaths occurred in Chittoor and one each occurred in Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts.

Chittoor also reported the highest single-day tally of 175 cases in months in the past day. It was followed by Guntur (127), Visakhapatnam (98), Krishna (80), Anantapur (56), East Godavari (45), Nellore (33), Prakasam (30), Kurnool (27), Srikakulam (27), Kadapa (24), Vizianagaram (23) and West Godavari (13).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,25,121), West Godavari (94,454), Chittoor (88,799), Guntur (76,574), Anantapur (68,133), Nellore (62,705), Prakasam (62,354), Kurnool (61,247), Visakhapatnam (60,709), Kadapa (55,601), Krishna (49,577), Srikakulam (46,448) and Vizianagaram (41,262).