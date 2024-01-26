Sharmila’s entry will not change prospects of Congress in Andhra Pradesh, says YSRCP leader Y.V. Subba Reddy

January 26, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Congress party’s role in the Andhra Pradesh elections will continue to be negligible, irrespective of who heads that party in the State, says YSR Congress Party (YSRC) regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy.

The appointment of Y.S. Sharmila (who is the daughter of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and sister of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy) as president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) would not change the prospects of that party as people “have not yet forgotten the blunt division of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 by the UPA government at the Centre,” Mr. Subba Reddy said on January 26 (Friday).

Arrangements for ‘Siddham’

Mr. Subba Reddy was here to discuss with the party leaders from Srikakulam, Parvatipuram and Vizianagaram, who included Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Vizianagaram ZP chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao, the arrangements to be made for Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s public meeting at Tagarapuvalasa on January 27 (Saturday).

During the meeting, he directed the leaders from Nellimarla and Vizianagaram to mobilise a larger number of people and party activists for the meeting.

Later, addressing the media, Mr. Subba Reddy exuded confidence that the meeting, ‘Siddham - Ready’, would upset the opposition parties, which were fearful of consolidation of the YSRCP vote-bank in all 34 Assembly constituencies in the North Andhra region.

“We are sure to win all the seats in the region. The change in candidates is also part of the strategy to emerge victorious in all the constituencies. Fortunately, the people’s representatives, who are not sure of getting a ticket, have understood the party’s priorities. Their cooperation will remain intact even if the candidates are changed in their respective constituencies,” he added.

Mr. Satyanarayana said all leaders were keen to make the public meeting a grand success.

“The opposition parties will be clueless about the YSRCP victory in ensuing elections,” he added.

