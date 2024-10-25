Sharmila’s claims on asset sharing a blatant lie, plot to destroy Jagan’s political career, alleges YSRCP

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has taken exception to the claims made by Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy pertaining to the asset sharing issue, and called it a ‘blatant lie’.

Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy, the party’s spokesperson and former MLA of Proddatur, accused her of conspiring to destroy the political career of the YSRCP president and her brother Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, by allying with his rivals Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Suneetha Narreddy, ‘out of desire for power’.

Speaking to the media at Proddatur on Friday (October 25, 2024), he said Mr. Jagan’s love and respect for his sister were quite evident in the form of the share given from his self-acquired assets and clarified that he had approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) due to unavoidable circumstances, and had not moved the court to claim assets, as was being projected in a section of the media.

He said the party leaders and workers shared a strong emotional bond with Mr. Jagan and would continue to stand by his side, irrespective of the outcome of the case. “Mr. Jagan has already financially supported his sister by giving her around ₹200 crore over the last decade,” he claimed.

Mr. Sivaprasad Reddy criticised Ms. Sharmila for transferring shares against an existing agreement, which, he said, forced Mr. Jagan to approach the NCLT. “Her actions are driven by ambition and desire for power,” he said.