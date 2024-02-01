Sharmila writes to Andhra Pradesh DGP seeking increased security, an escort vehicle

February 01, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y. S. Sharmila has written a letter to the DGP asking him to increase her security from the existing 1+1 to 4+4 and provide her a police escort vehicle.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge for AP Congress Manickam Tagore has tagged Ms. Sharmila’s letter to the DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy and also a statement posted on “X” by Congress Working Committee (CWC) member N. Raghuveera Reddy, expressing concern over her safety issue and has urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to direct the police department to do the needful in this regard. “Safety is a collective responsibility and politics must be kept away from the security of the daughter of ex CM YSR,” he said.

Mr. Raghuveera Reddy pointed out that Ms. Sharmila’s security was first reduced to 2+2 from 4+4 and now it had been further brought down to 1+1. He said he had observed tension building up at some places during her State-wide tour to address the party workers. He said in view of the election season and the prevailing political circumstances in the State, her security cover should be increased to 4+4 and she should be provided an escort vehicle.

It may be recalled that the TDP Polit Bureau member and former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu also alleged a threat to the life of Ms. Sharmila from her brother and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Pointing to the fact that Ms. Sharmila had been targeting Mr. Jagan ever since she took over the reins of the Congress in the State, the TDP leader alleged that Mr. Jagan would go to any extend for power.

Responding to the TDP leader’s observation, former APCC president and special invitee to CWC Gidugu Rudra Raju said the entire Congress family was behind Ms. Sharmila and any harm caused to her would not be tolerated at any cost.

Police to review Sharmila’s security

The State Police, meanwhile, has said that the department would review Ms. Sharmila’s security cover.

“The Security Review Committee will review Ms. Sharmila’s security cover, who has been provided 1+1 security cover as of now. Based on the recommendations of the committee, we will take a decision,” a senior police officer told The Hindu.