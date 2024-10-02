GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sharmila urges State to consider apex court advice on CBI probe into Tirumala laddu row

The Congress leader accuses the NDA government at the Centre of implementing the RSS ideology in the country

Published - October 02, 2024 08:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Hareesh P

APCC president Y.S. Sharmila has appealed to the State government to take into consideration the suggestion of the Supreme Court for a CBI inquiry into the allegations of adulteration of the ghee used in making the Tirumala laddu prasadam.

Addressing the media after garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, Ms. Sharmila said it was the Congress that had demanded a CBI probe into the row. “The State government should now consider the suggestion of the Supreme Court and politicising the issue should be stopped,”‘ she said.

Accusing the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for implementing the “RSS-designed constitution” in the country, the Congress leader said, “The BJP is driving a wedge between religions, castes, and States.”

While the Congress party had ruled the nation by implementing the ‘Bapu ideology’, the BJP was implementing the ‘RSS ideology’, she alleged.

“We will fight for uniting the nation under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi,” she said, and added that there was a need to launch another fight “to free the country from the BJP.”

Published - October 02, 2024 08:01 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.