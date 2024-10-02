Sharmila urges State to consider apex court advice on CBI probe into Tirumala laddu row

APCC president Y.S. Sharmila has appealed to the State government to take into consideration the suggestion of the Supreme Court for a CBI inquiry into the allegations of adulteration of the ghee used in making the Tirumala laddu prasadam.

Addressing the media after garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, Ms. Sharmila said it was the Congress that had demanded a CBI probe into the row. “The State government should now consider the suggestion of the Supreme Court and politicising the issue should be stopped,”‘ she said.

Accusing the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for implementing the “RSS-designed constitution” in the country, the Congress leader said, “The BJP is driving a wedge between religions, castes, and States.”

While the Congress party had ruled the nation by implementing the ‘Bapu ideology’, the BJP was implementing the ‘RSS ideology’, she alleged.

“We will fight for uniting the nation under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi,” she said, and added that there was a need to launch another fight “to free the country from the BJP.”