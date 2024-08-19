Sharmila urges govt. to select candidates for Group-I Mains exam in 1:100 ratio

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y. S. Sharmila on August 18 (Sunday) urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to heed the plea of Group-I candidates who have been seeking selection of candidates for Group-I Main examination in a 1:100 ratio.

Taking to X, Ms. Sharmila said that she urged the government on behalf of the candidates who had appeared in Group-I prelims exam to select them in a 1:100 ratio for the Mains examination, as was done in the case of Group-II exams and recruitment to the posts of Deputy District Education Officers.

She said the candidates were unable to prepare well for the exams, as there was not much gap between Group-II and Group-I exams. The candidates had only three weeks to prepare for Group-I and moreover, they were told that the syllabus would be revised, which did not happen, leading to confusion.

Stating that the candidates were anxious about their results, she said the government should consider their plea as it involved their careers.

