GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sharmila urges govt. to select candidates for Group-I Mains exam in 1:100 ratio

Stating that the candidates were anxious about their results, Y. S. Sharmila said the government should consider their plea as it involved their careers.

Published - August 19, 2024 02:49 am IST - Vijayawada

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Y. S. Sharmila urged CM N. Chandrababu Naidu to heed the plea of Group-I candidates who have been seeking selection of candidates for Group-I Main examination in a 1:100 ratio. File.

Y. S. Sharmila urged CM N. Chandrababu Naidu to heed the plea of Group-I candidates who have been seeking selection of candidates for Group-I Main examination in a 1:100 ratio. File. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y. S. Sharmila on August 18 (Sunday) urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to heed the plea of Group-I candidates who have been seeking selection of candidates for Group-I Main examination in a 1:100 ratio.

Taking to X, Ms. Sharmila said that she urged the government on behalf of the candidates who had appeared in Group-I prelims exam to select them in a 1:100 ratio for the Mains examination, as was done in the case of Group-II exams and recruitment to the posts of Deputy District Education Officers.

She said the candidates were unable to prepare well for the exams, as there was not much gap between Group-II and Group-I exams. The candidates had only three weeks to prepare for Group-I and moreover, they were told that the syllabus would be revised, which did not happen, leading to confusion.

Stating that the candidates were anxious about their results, she said the government should consider their plea as it involved their careers.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.