Sharmila urges govt. to address unemployment in A.P.

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y. S. Sharmila on October 17 (Thursday) said the State faced a serious unemployment crisis, and a lack of political accountability to solve the issue was an area of concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here, the State Congress chief said unemployment was an invisible epidemic eating into the vitals of the State.

She said there was no mention of any of the ‘Super Six’ schemes in the recent Cabinet meeting. “We expected some good news for women,” she said, finding fault with the government for not grounding even ‘low budget’ schemes like distribution of free cooking gas cylinders and free bus travel for women in the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Industrial policy

Referring to the government thrust on a new industrial policy, she said it should bring investments, which in turn, would create jobs. “The government has claimed that it will bring investments worth ₹30 lakh crore and create 20 lakh jobs in the next five years. Mr. Naidu’s ‘job first’ slogan is the need of the hour but will it translate into reality is a million-dollar question,” she said, alleging that the TDP had not implemented any of its promises made in 2014. “The new set of promises seem like old wine in a new bottle,” she said.

Ms. Sharmila recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also promised jobs for the State and said he had not fulfilled it. She urged the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to bring pressure on Mr. Modi to implement his assurances given to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

She said there were three lakh vacant posts in various government departments in the State and the government had not yet filled them. She demanded that the TDP-led coalition government issue a White Paper on job scenario in the State. She also wanted the government to spell out when it intended to implement the other schemes like ‘Thalliki Vandanam’, Mahalakshmi and payment of unemployment allowance to the youth waiting for jobs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.