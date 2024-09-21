GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sharmila urges A.P. Governor to recommend CBI probe into Tirumala laddu row

The APCC president submits memorandum to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer

Published - September 21, 2024 08:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
The Governor should seek a detailed report from the A.P. government on the Tirumala laddu controversy, says APCC president Y.S. Sharmila. | Photo Credit: File photo

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on September 21 (Saturday) urged Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer to seek a complete report from the State government on the alleged adulteration of the Tirumala laddu prasadam and recommend the Central government for a CBI probe into the issue.

Ms. Sharmila and Congress leaders met the Governor and submitted a representation which said that if the allegations were proven to be true those responsible must face stringent legal consequences, regardless of their political connections or social status.

“Tirumala is one of the most sacred places in the country and it is imperative that it remains free from any political interference or acts of desecration,” she said.

Ms. Sharmila said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s claim on the use of animal fat in the ghee used in the preparation of the laddu prasadam at the Tirumala temple based on a report by the NDDB CALF laboratory had generated serious concern among the people.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao confirmed that samples were sent for testing in July and the analysis confirmed adulteration. “According to the EO, the values found in the ghee sourced from the vendor AR Dairy Foods suggested the presence of foreign fat such as soya bean oil, sunflower foil, palm kernel fat fish oil, or even lard or beef tallow,” she pointed out.

She said though there had been widespread complaints against the deteriorating quality of the Tirumala laddu prasadam in the last five years, no investigation was done by the government.

