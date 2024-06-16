ADVERTISEMENT

Sharmila to hold review meetings on June 19

Published - June 16, 2024 04:16 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y. S. Sharmila will hold Parliament constituency-wise review meetings at the party office, Andhra Ratna Bhavan, in Vijayawada, on June 19. In a statement, APCC general secretary incharge S. N. Raja said she would participate in meetings with the party leaders from from 11 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. and cover the Lok Sabha constituencies of Kadapa, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Hindupur, Nellore, Ongole, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Tirupati, Chittoor and Rajampet.

