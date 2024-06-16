GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sharmila to hold review meetings on June 19

Published - June 16, 2024 04:16 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y. S. Sharmila will hold Parliament constituency-wise review meetings at the party office, Andhra Ratna Bhavan, in Vijayawada, on June 19. In a statement, APCC general secretary incharge S. N. Raja said she would participate in meetings with the party leaders from from 11 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. and cover the Lok Sabha constituencies of Kadapa, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Hindupur, Nellore, Ongole, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Tirupati, Chittoor and Rajampet.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.