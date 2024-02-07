Sharmila to address ‘rachabanda’ and public meetings across A.P. from today

February 07, 2024 04:44 am | Updated 04:44 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila will participate in ‘rachabanda’ and public meetings in various districts from February 7.

According to a tour schedule released by the party, Ms. Sharmila will address a public meeting at Bapatla in Guntur district at 5 p.m. on February 7. On February 8, she will address a ‘rachabanda’ meeting in Tenali Assembly segment in Guntur district at 10 a.m., and at 5 p.m. she will address a public meeting at Denduluru in Eluru district.

On February 9, she will address a ‘rachabanda’ meeting in Kovvur Assembly constituency in East Godavari district at 10 a.m. and in the evening at 5 p.m., she will address a public meeting at Tuni in Kakinada.

ADVERTISEMENT

On February 10, she will address a ‘rachabanda meeting in Narsipatnam Assembly segment in Anakapalli district at 10 a.m. and at 5 p.m., she will address a public meeting at Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. On February 11, Ms. Sharmila will address a public meeting at Nagari in Chittoor district at 5 p.m.

Increased security sought

A delegation of the APCC, led by its working president Sk. Mastan Vali, on Tuesday met Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, and urged him to increase security cover for Ms. Sharmila.

In a representation submitted to him, they pointed out that Ms. Sharmila’s security cover was reduced from 4+4 to 1 +1 after she took charge as APCC president. Stating that the move was seen as politically motivated as she had been vocal about the sufferings of the people of the State on various counts in her public meetings.

Stating that they perceived a threat to her, they urged the DGP to restore her security cover to 4+4, especially in view of her proposed visits to districts across the State from January 7.

They also drew the DGP’s attention to the trollings resorted to against her by certain sections in the ruling party, and said that she was being subjected to character assassination and called for immediate and stringent action against the perpetrators of such vicious campaign that was meant to bring disrepute to the Congress party.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.