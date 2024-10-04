Sharmila slams Pawan Kalyan for hurling criticism at Rahul Gandhi

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on October 4 (Friday) slammed the Jana Sena Party president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for criticising Rahul Gandhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media after attending a round-table conference organised by the Communist Party of India (CPI) on the issue of the proposed privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, she said Mr. Pawan Kalyan, whose attire and language had changed after coming to power, had no right to criticise Rahul Gandhi.

Stating that Mr. Pawan Kalyan was holding a high and a very responsible post, she said it should reflect in his behaviour too. “Instead of promoting that all religions are equal, he is trying to propagate that only one particular religion is important. He should watch out what kind of message he is sending out as the Deputy Chief Minister of a State,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) was seen as a secular party in the past. “But Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s conduct showed that it is a right wing party, following in the footsteps of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).” She alleged that Mr. Pawan Kalyan was enacting the role scripted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to the JSP chief’s statements against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Ms. Sharmila questioned his silence on the Manipur violence that claimed the lives of innocent people or the Godhra riots.

Asserting that Mr. Rahul Gandhi was striving to bring peace among various communities by promoting religious harmony, she reiterated that Mr. Pawan Kalyan should desist from speaking against a leader like him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Sharmila hailed the Supreme Court order on the Tirupati laddu row. Pointing to the fact that the Congress party had demanded a CBI probe into the issue, she said investigation by an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) would help speed up the process. The apex court had rightly directed the State government to keep gods out of politics, she said.

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for A.P. Manickam Tagore also came down heavily on Mr. Pawan Kalyan. Taking to the social medial platform ‘X’, he said, “The new Sanghi Pawan Kalyan dodges the real questions. Why was the President of India not invited to the Pran Prathishta ceremony of Ram Lalla and why were farmers and labourers excluded from Ayodhya while Adani and Ambani were invited selectively.”

Ayodhya chose unity over hate and elected an MP from Samajwadi Party, rejecting the BJP, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.