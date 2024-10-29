Sharmila should submit proof of Jagan’s ‘illegal activities’ to law enforcement agencies, says MLC Ramachandraiah  

TDP leader and Member of the Legislative Council C. Ramachandraiah has demanded that APCC president Y.S. Sharmila should submit proof of the alleged illegal activities of her brother and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to the law enforcement agencies concerned, instead of openly criticising his misdeeds openly.

He also demanded a public apology from Ms. Sharmila for being partly responsible for the YSRCP’s victory in the 2019 elections by virtue of her support to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Besides, Mr. Ramachandraiah suggested to the State government to have the “illegal activities and looting of the public money by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his followers” in the last five years inquired by a sitting judge of the A.P. High Court.

In a press release, Mr. Ramachandraiah said the ongoing feud between Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Ms. Sharmila never happened in any political family in the country.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy dragged not only Ms. Sharmila but also his mother Vijayalakshmi to the court over a property dispute. He was being “ungrateful” to them for facing a lot of difficulties when he was in jail in the ‘quid pro quo’ (disproportionate assets) cases.

The MLC further said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had not changed his mindset in spite of losing the 2024 elections, and his mother and family members deserting him.

‘Dictatorial rule’

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had set a new benchmark for dictatorial rule, and the policies implemented by his government pushed the State into bankruptcy, he alleged.

The public debt mounted to a staggering ₹12 lakh crore in 2019-24. The whole thing should be unravelled and Ms. Sharmila should cooperate with the government in doing that, Mr. Ramachandraiah added.