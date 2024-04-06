Sharmila should explain her sudden migration from Telangana to A.P., says YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

April 06, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Government adviser on public affairs and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said on April 6 (Saturday) that APCC president Y.S. Sharmila owed an explanation for her “sudden migration” from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh and for raking up the Vivekananda Reddy murder issue along with the slain leader’s daughter Suneetha Narreddy just before the elections.

Addressing the media persons here, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy pointed out that Ms. Sharmila claimed to have set up the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) to fight for the interests of Telangana, but made a volte face by winding it (YSRTP) up and joining the Congress party.

She should justify her actions before criticising the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and its president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

Commenting on the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said, “Daggubati Purandeswari, who is State president of the BJP, is implementing TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s agenda.”

She sought a sweeping change of the IAS and IPS officers by the Chief Electoral Officer because Mr. Naidu wanted it. She appeared to be desperate to bring Mr. Naidu back as Chief Minister, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said, alleging that she had been acting as an “agent” of the TDP chief right from the days of the coup, which ended her father N.T. Rama Rao’s reign as the Chief Minister.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that only those candidates preferred by Mr. Naidu were getting tickets as the BJP and JSP candidates, and he (Mr. Naidu) should be wary of the drubbing his party was set to receive in the elections. Mr. Naidu was habituated to appeasing the voters just before the elections by promising to implement a host of welfare schemes, but people were not fools to be carried away by his rhetoric.

The TDP chief and his coterie successfully prevented the ward and village volunteers from distributing pensions, but they could not stop the disbursal of pensions itself, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy added, suggesting that the idea was to derail the process of payment of pensions during the election time and blame the government for it.

