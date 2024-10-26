Sharmila says brother Jagan Mohan Reddy has no emotional bonding with family members

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on October 26 (Saturday) slammed senior YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Y.V. Subba Reddy for his remarks on the escalating property dispute between her and her brother and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing the media here, Ms. Sharmila said there was no truth in the claims of Mr. Subba Reddy that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had allocated certain properties to her through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) “out of love and affection” towards her.

Reiterating that her father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had mandated all assets he had established, whether Saraswati Power, Bharati Cements, Sakshi Media, Classic Realty, Yelahanka property, or others (except for Sandur power company), be equally shared among his four grandchildren, Ms. Sharmila wondered why would Mr. Jagan execute an MoU if he wanted to “gift” her the assets.

“It is because he is legally bound to give me a share in the property, which is my right,” she asserted.

She also denounced the YSRCP leader’s claims that properties like Bharati Cements and Sakshi newspaper (Jagathi Publications) belonged to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and said that he could not claim ownership of the assets merely based on their names.

“Neither my father nor I opposed the naming of the projects because we did not see any harm in it then,” Ms. Sharmila said.

“Mr. Subba Reddy is only trying to prove his gratitude to Mr. Jagan as he has benefitted both politically and financially from him,” she observed.

Ms. Sharmila wanted her brother to clarify why was Saraswathi Power not handed over to her though it was not among the properties attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Referring to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement that such property issues were “ghar ghar ki kahani,” she said it only proved that he was devoid of any emotional attachment with his family members.

Recalling the good days of the past, Ms. Sharmila became emotional and choked up recounting how she and her mother had made sacrifices while campaigning hard for her brother’s victory in the 2019 elections when he won by a landslide victory.

The siblings were at loggerheads due to a petition filed by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) saying he had entered into an MoU with Ms. Sharmila stating that “out of love and affection” he would transfer his and his wife’s shares of Saraswati Power and Industries through a gift deed to his sister, but he now wanted to revoke the MoU.