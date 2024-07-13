ADVERTISEMENT

Sharmila rebuts YSRCP’s charge of Congress toeing TDP line

Published - July 13, 2024 08:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y. S. Sharmila on July 13 (Saturday) took strong exception to YSRCP leaders’ allegation that her party was toeing the TDP line in the State.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Ms. Sharmila said that she had cited a report that appeared in the Sakshi newspaper about the prevailing confusion over implementing the ‘Thalli ki Vandanam’ scheme at a press conference on Friday and demanded that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu declare his stand on the issue.

“It is ironical that YSRCP leaders are branding the Congress a supporter of the TDP,” she said, adding that as a responsible opposition party, the Congress had demanded that Mr. Naidu clarify whether the promised ₹15,000 financial aid was for every mother of the school-going children or every school-going child. “In response, the ruling TDP clarified its stand on the scheme within 24 hours,” she said.

Ms. Sharmila recalled that during the 2019 elections in the State, YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to implement the Amma Vodi scheme for two school-going children in each household. “I campaigned in his support, explaining to mothers of school-going children across the State the benefits of the scheme,” she recounted, adding: “But, Mr. Jagan reneged on his promise after coming to power and extended the scheme benefits to only one child in a family.”

She alleged that the YSRCP government had failed the people of Andhra Pradesh on all fronts, including in its promises to bring about total prohibition and to obtain Special Category Status for the State.

