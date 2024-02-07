Sharmila questions A.P. government’s intent on her security

February 07, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y. S. Sharmila on February 7 (Wednesday) slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for its “failure” to respond to her party’s plea to increase the security cover for her in view of the threat perception.

Addressing the media at Gannavaram airport on her way to Guntur to address a public meeting, she said as the APCC president she needed to move around the State. “It is the duty of the government to provide adequate security to me. There has been no response to the party’s plea regardless of my post and the fact that I am a woman,” she said, adding that it created doubts in people’s minds about the government’s commitment to democracy.

“Do you even remember that we live in a democracy?” she asked and posed a barrage of questions to the government: “Is it enough if you alone have adequate security and is it not your duty to provide security to the leaders of the oppostition parties?”

Expressing doubts over the government’s intent, she said, “Does it mean that you are waiting for something bad to happen to us? What kind of a democracy is this?”

